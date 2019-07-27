Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

This is a contrast between Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 7.77 N/A 2.18 37.13 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 8 0.19 N/A -105.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortinet Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -98.7%

Volatility & Risk

Fortinet Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Fortinet Inc. and Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.02% and an $90.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.5% of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.7%. Competitively, 12.3% are Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Bridgeline Digital Inc. -17.25% -42.42% -53.82% -71.95% -93.14% -52.64%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 15.08% stronger performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -52.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Bridgeline Digital Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.