Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 81 7.97 N/A 2.18 37.13 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.02 N/A 0.18 58.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Fortinet Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Fortinet Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fortinet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1 beta. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential is 3.37% at a $90.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $11.6, which is potential 8.61% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems more appealing than Fortinet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.5% and 0% respectively. About 10.7% of Fortinet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.