Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Comparison side by side

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 2.06 146.23M 2.18 36.86 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 3 0.00 17.72M -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortinet Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 182,787,500.00% 37.4% 12% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 592,919,761.76% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortinet Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.11% and an $86.2 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.03% are Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. had bullish trend while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.