Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 7.05 N/A 2.18 36.86 LogMeIn Inc. 80 2.83 N/A 0.62 122.33

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. LogMeIn Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Fortinet Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than LogMeIn Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fortinet Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 LogMeIn Inc. 1 3 1 2.20

The upside potential is 7.52% for Fortinet Inc. with consensus price target of $86.83. Competitively LogMeIn Inc. has a consensus price target of $85.67, with potential upside of 20.73%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that LogMeIn Inc. seems more appealing than Fortinet Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of LogMeIn Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has 14.03% stronger performance while LogMeIn Inc. has -6.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Fortinet Inc. beats LogMeIn Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.