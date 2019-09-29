Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fortinet Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 183,567,662.57% 37.40% 12.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Fortinet Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 146.23M 80 36.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Fortinet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Fortinet Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Fortinet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

Fortinet Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $86.2, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. The peers have a potential upside of 72.43%. Given Fortinet Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortinet Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortinet Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Fortinet Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.09 shows that Fortinet Inc. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Fortinet Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Fortinet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.