Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 2.06 146.23M 2.18 36.86 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 54 8.56 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 182,787,500.00% 37.4% 12% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 167,507,473.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Fortinet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of Fortinet Inc. is $86.2, with potential upside of 13.11%. On the other hand, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 25.99% and its average target price is $61.75. The data provided earlier shows that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Fortinet Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortinet Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 79.9% respectively. About 11.2% of Fortinet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.