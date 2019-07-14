Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Comparison side by side

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 81 7.72 N/A 2.18 37.13 Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.08 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortinet Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Carbon Black Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortinet Inc. and Carbon Black Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Fortinet Inc.’s average price target is $88, while its potential upside is 3.88%. Competitively the average price target of Carbon Black Inc. is $18.67, which is potential -0.11% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Fortinet Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.