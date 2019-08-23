Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 83 7.15 N/A 2.18 36.86 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.91 N/A 0.18 58.86

Demonstrates Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Fortinet Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.09 beta means Fortinet Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortinet Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Fortinet Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortinet Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

$86.83 is Fortinet Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.21%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 25.79% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is looking more favorable than Fortinet Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of Fortinet Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.