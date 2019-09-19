Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined While Karp Capital Management Has Lifted by $447,640 Its Position; As Logmein (LOGM) Stock Value Declined, Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $4.04 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 55,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 187,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.81M, down from 242,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 382,443 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 859,053 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LogMeIn Announces General Availability of Full GoTo Suite in the UK, Germany and Ireland – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Once Again Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Guidewire’s Growing Partner Base to Boost Business Prospects – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMeIn’s New UCC Solution, GoToConnect, Wins TMC’s 2019 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,873 shares. 29,786 were accumulated by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp invested in 128,129 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 19,237 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 5,696 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coastline Trust Com owns 4,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wexford Capital LP reported 25,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 174 shares. Jefferies Group Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 2,244 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Renaissance Techs Ltd has 744,139 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Com holds 13,377 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares to 930,880 shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 619,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02 million and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.