Fortinet (FTNT) Valuation Declined While Hodges Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.79 Million; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Homrich & Berg Raised Holding

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 45,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 45,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 91,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 199.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 14,186 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712,000, up from 4,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 1.54 million shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Principal Expands Financial Wellness Re; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q EPS $1.36; 07/05/2018 – InVivo Therapeutics: Jeff Modestino Appointed Principal Fincl Officer and Principal Acctg Officer; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $423.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7,615 shares to 190,070 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc Cl A by 67,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 396,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

