Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Value Declined While Dupont Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $3.84 Million; Park Presidio Capital Decreased Lkq (LKQ) Position as Shares Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 715,560 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 56.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 50,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 39,117 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, down from 89,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 564,099 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21 million and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,100 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $88.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,000 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth. The California-based Rbf Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc stated it has 24,824 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com accumulated 414,741 shares. Hexavest owns 366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loews accumulated 400,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. D E Shaw & has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Georgia-based Montag A Associate has invested 0.14% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Landscape Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Kenmare Cap Partners Limited Liability holds 1.23% or 38,267 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 49,000 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Lc invested in 28,065 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 107,085 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 503,924 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 57,124 shares to 67,298 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 47,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunication (NASDAQ:SHEN).

