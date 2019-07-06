Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined While Navellier & Associates Increased Its Position; American Tower New (AMT) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Has Lowered Position by $600,936

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 101.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 75,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,501 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 74,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 635,192 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 1.38 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Bartlett Thomas A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.98% stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22.82M shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.7% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 6,000 shares. Int Limited Ca invested in 66,152 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Fulton National Bank Na owns 2,200 shares. Coastline reported 0.11% stake. Adage Prtn Group Ltd Llc stated it has 217,517 shares. Alphaone Investment Limited Company has 0.01% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 115 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 99,792 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Victory Management Inc reported 8,413 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd holds 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 22,787 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 103,057 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Lc has 2.18M shares. C Gru Hldgs A S has invested 5.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexanders Inc (NYSE:ALX) by 2,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO).

