Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Price Declined While Cookson Peirce & Co Trimmed Stake by $2.41 Million; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Thor Inds (THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 101,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 92,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.07. About 1.06 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 29,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 316,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 345,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 1.07 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $680.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,925 shares to 16,550 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas Story Son Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,925 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 27,304 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 8,575 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 28 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 4,335 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 651,583 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 9,406 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 0.15% or 9,495 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 24,000 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 107,398 shares. Ohio-based Dean Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.86% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 330,736 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 377,051 shares.

