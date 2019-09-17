Fortinet (FTNT) Stake Lifted by Premier Asset Managment Llc; As Micron Tech (MU) Stock Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Increased by $1.14 Million Its Position

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 172,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.75. About 377,846 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Micron Tech (MU) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Micron Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 6.12M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 175,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg. (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Inc reported 51,744 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 10,976 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 0.27% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 3.67M shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cap Int Ca stated it has 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.92% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 10,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Cap Mngmt LP invested in 20,000 shares. Amp Cap Investors has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 535,939 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.09% or 2.13 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Riverhead Management Llc reported 178,890 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.07% or 65,000 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 576 shares.