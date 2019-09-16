Fortinet (FTNT) Stake Has Lifted by Gam Holding Ag; Puzo Michael J Has Upped Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 52,396 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, up from 50,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $219.87. About 17.82 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 09/05/2018 – Jony Ive told Hodinkee, which covers the luxury watch industry, that health was “absolutely” an “early and significant focus” of the Apple Watch; 13/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 19/03/2018 – APPLE AAPL.O : INSTINET LOWERS FY18 IPHONE UNITS FROM 226MN – 221MN, BELOW CONSENSUS OF 224MN AND EPS FROM $11.56 TO $11.40 ALSO BELOW CONSENSUS OF $11.48

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 165.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 4,865 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 7,804 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $600,000, up from 2,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.61. About 750,730 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 4,988 shares to 10,955 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 5,701 shares to 59,032 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,950 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).