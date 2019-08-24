Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Advisor Partners Has Raised Holding in Citigroup (C) by $1.06 Million

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 17,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, up from 55,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup $Bmark 6NC5 Fxd-to-FRN, 6NC5 FRN, 2027 Tap; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 15% to A$11/Share by Citi; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Issuer Rating To Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland Ag

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management analyzed 32,293 shares as the company's stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 266,195 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 298,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $13.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares to 24,464 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 3,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,705 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 50,300 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 47,138 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cambridge Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baltimore has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,926 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Com Nj invested in 0.02% or 11,985 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Lc has 1.42M shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 75,000 shares. 10.18M were reported by Diamond Hill. Carret Asset invested in 77,342 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Country Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 27,319 were reported by Strategic Limited Liability Com. L & S Advsr, California-based fund reported 4,721 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability reported 121,673 shares. Quantbot LP stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

