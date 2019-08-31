Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Lifted Holding by $361,050 as Stock Price Declined; Mitchell Group Has Upped Its Continental Resources (CLR) Holding by $2.44 Million as Market Value Declined

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 4,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 197,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 193,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 2.30 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/05/2018 – Bartlesville Exm: CONTINENTAL RESOURCES: Company starts Project SpringBoard; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 12,000 shares to 488,828 shares, valued at $38.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 5,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,337 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 193,220 shares to 509,400 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 38,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,827 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp Cl A.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $39.52 million activity. $39,880 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was bought by McNabb John T II on Wednesday, June 5.