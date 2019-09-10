Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Raised Stake; As Hershey Co (HSY) Share Price Rose, First National Trust Co Has Increased Position by $716,148

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 6,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 235,361 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76 million, up from 228,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.92. About 909,687 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 80.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 14,052 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 7,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $152.19. About 1.99 million shares traded or 64.78% up from the average. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Hershey $Benchmark; 2Y +55-60, 3Y +60-65, 5Y +75a; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $5.33 TO $5.43; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY-QTRLY BUSINESS IN CHINA CONTINUED TO SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE, RESULTING IN CONSTANT CURRENCY NET SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1 PCT VS YEAR AGO PERIOD

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avnet’s (AVT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Fortinet (FTNT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 17,354 shares to 701,391 shares, valued at $23.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 577,221 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hershey Solutions Online Portal Adds Product Ordering to Help Convenience Store Retailers Maximize Sales and Profits – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hershey Announces Expansion of Snack Bar Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 924 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc reported 600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 5,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 236 are owned by Sun Life Fincl Incorporated. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,351 shares. 47,335 are held by Lpl Lc. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.05% or 11.24 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.08% or 55,088 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 100,388 shares. Burt Wealth reported 100 shares. 11,475 are owned by Bath Savings Tru Com. National Pension Service owns 181,536 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt owns 13,900 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cadinha Com Limited Liability Corporation, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $918,270 worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Thursday, August 1.