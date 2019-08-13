Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreased Stake by $9.80 Million as Stock Declined; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake by $8.30 Million; Share Value Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 1.23M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL NOT TESTIFY AT U.S. HOUSE HEARING THURSDAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA FILTERING — COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 19/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT AG PROBES FACEBOOK-CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q US & CANADA DAILY ACTIVE USERS UP TO 185M; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK BUILDING TOOL TO LET USERS SEE SOURCES OF ALL ADS; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Facebook Won’t ‘Proactively’ Assist in Immigration Enforcement Effort; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “How Analysts View Facebook After Earnings (NASDAQ: FB) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National Bancorporation In holds 0.69% or 78,740 shares. 2,425 were reported by New England Rech And Management. Duquesne Family Office Lc reported 61,665 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Co has 122,732 shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt LP invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Cap Management, Kansas-based fund reported 34,310 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Llc has 81,916 shares. Centurylink Invest Management reported 20,709 shares stake. Columbus Circle Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 289,837 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 1.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability has 37 shares. Hound Lc owns 8.7% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.21M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 2,237 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.76% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Broad Run Mngmt Lc has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.