Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Increased Its Stake; Schwab Charles New (SCHW) Valuation Declined While Broad Run Investment Management Raised Position

Broad Run Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc bought 39,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.93M, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.85. About 2.67M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 07/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CHARLES SCHWAB AT ‘A’/’F1’; OUTLOOK ST; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 4,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 96,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42M, up from 91,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.79. About 471,021 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE EXITED 2.09% FORTINET STAKE IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51,370 shares to 794,479 shares, valued at $77.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,008 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, May 3.

