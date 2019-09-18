Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Creative Planning Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) by $31.40 Million as Market Value Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 68.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 11,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 5,120 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $393,000, down from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 1.18M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 185,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724.35M, up from 4.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179. About 7.39 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 18/03/2018 – The CFO, whose company counts Alibaba as one of its largest investors, also said the traditional method of in-store purchases may be giving way to increasingly online experiences; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Student startups face-off at Alibaba Cloud-SUSS Entrepreneurship Certificate/Minor – Pitch to Investors; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (NYSE:EDU) by 503,765 shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $439.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Class A by 156,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.64M shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 75,660 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 6,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (FLGE).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.75 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.