Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder American Capital Management Trimmed Position by $3.08 Million; Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Rose While Psagot Investment House LTD Has Boosted Stake

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 37,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.30M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 1.15M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 1547.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 167,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 3.39M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was made by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voo Us (VOO) by 44,932 shares to 283,603 shares, valued at $73.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 173,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,350 shares, and cut its stake in Hedj Us (HEDJ).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23 million for 68.70 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

