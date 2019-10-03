Fortinet (FTNT) Share Value Declined While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Position by $399,476; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by $9.46 Million as Valuation Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 63.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 5,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 2,948 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 548,042 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 272,529 shares traded. TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00 billion and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares to 528,474 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 271,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $117.88 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TIM Participacoes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85M for 55.35 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE) by 30,386 shares to 35,532 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).