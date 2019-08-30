Fortinet (FTNT) Share Price Declined While Contravisory Investment Management Has Increased by $351,920 Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Ionic Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.66 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8653.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 4,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 49 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited holds 1.29% or 103,888 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 2.26M shares. France-based Natixis has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 77.99M shares. Wisconsin Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.13% or 29,768 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 153,056 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust holds 1.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 147,246 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 42,853 shares. Gladius Cap Lp holds 0% or 102,036 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation reported 504,921 shares stake. Peninsula Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Limited owns 4.48M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Maryland Cap has 4.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Game Technolog by 80,600 shares to 137,580 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 64,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).