Fortinet (FTNT) Position Held by Karp Capital Management Corp; As Halliburton Company (HAL) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Decreased Position by $654,501

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (HAL) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $457,000, down from 38,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 9.24M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 5C; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.59. About 944,365 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,211 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC).

