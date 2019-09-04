Fortinet (FTNT) Position Held by Karp Capital Management Corp; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Valuation Rose, Brinker Capital Increased Stake by $681,696

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 70,095 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500.

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 29,481 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 21,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.08. About 114,808 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.93; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 336,417 shares to 38,481 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 7,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,832 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

