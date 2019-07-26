Fortinet (FTNT) Position Has Upped by Highland Capital Management Lp; Foot Locker (FL) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $326,520 as Share Value Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 5,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 23,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 23/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Foot Locker, Inc. and Certain Officers – FL; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker Debt on Its Balance Sheet Was $125M at May 5; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Foot Locker, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.345 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Foot Locker Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 5-6

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 162,675 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, up from 155,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.01 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold FL shares while 146 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 106.29 million shares or 0.42% less from 106.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs owns 0% invested in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 506 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 8,465 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Utah Retirement invested in 21,140 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1.15 million were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Inc. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) for 73,409 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership has 406,217 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 27,668 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 336,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Tyvor Capital holds 371,453 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na invested 0.02% in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc owns 173,995 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 5,220 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs reported 5,244 shares.

Analysts await Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, down 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FL’s profit will be $72.41 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Foot Locker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.86% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 3,341 shares to 6,127 shares, valued at $561,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 44,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).