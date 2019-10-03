Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined While Karp Capital Management Raised Position by $447,640; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Valuation Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed by $533,064 Its Position

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.65. About 898,036 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 9,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 34,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96 million, down from 43,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 15.61M shares traded or 24.06% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,664 shares to 10,324 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 336,974 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nadler Inc holds 0.48% or 28,909 shares. First Manhattan reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wisconsin-based Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp owns 0.45% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.34 million shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv invested in 0.15% or 31,170 shares. North Management Corporation has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Alesco Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,328 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 1.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bragg Fin Advisors has invested 1.34% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Inv Management Lc invested in 11,458 shares or 0.27% of the stock. De Burlo holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,600 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25.26M shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 70,355 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.25% or 141,608 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle, Box team on cloud content – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Oracle (ORCL) Co-CEO Catz Says Will be Killer Year for Sales Acceleration – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Analyst Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oracle Offers Free Cloud Services to Snag New Customers – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.