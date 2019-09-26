Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined While Karp Capital Management Has Increased by $447,640 Its Position; Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 5,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 19,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $79.54. About 15,869 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 121,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $580.77. About 8,416 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $315.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

