Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined While Fiera Capital Has Decreased Position; Crane Co (CR) Holding Has Lifted by Bailard Inc

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 495,076 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.57M, down from 865,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500.

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 47,378 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, up from 43,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 52,500 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 11,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,790 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. Cook Donald G had bought 302 shares worth $24,950 on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 65.46 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

