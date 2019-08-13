Fortinet (FTNT) Holding Has Upped by Highstreet Asset Management Inc; As Neogenomics (NEO) Market Valuation Rose, Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $345,600

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 435,226 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 9,489 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 5,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 815,020 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9,675 shares to 86,470 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,918 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: KLA Tencor, Fortesque Metals and Fortinet – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 56,176 shares to 202,527 shares, valued at $5.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 153,950 shares. Moreover, Legacy Capital Ptnrs has 0.47% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Falcon Point Cap Ltd reported 2.45% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Artisan Partners Partnership reported 1.49M shares stake. The New York-based Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Granite Investment Prns Ltd Company invested in 1.76M shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 30,371 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 304,297 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt has 42,412 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 46,203 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.02% or 813,871 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Co has 182,909 shares. First United Financial Bank holds 0.43% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 273,406 are owned by Service Automobile Association.