Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Three Peaks Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.24 Million; Crane Co (CR) Holding Held by Gotham Asset Management Llc

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 39,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 90,713 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 51,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 62,135 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 14,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 27,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 316,335 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc by 55,294 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 95,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,233 shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,767 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $58.94M for 57.82 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

