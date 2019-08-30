Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Position; First Mercantile Trust Co Raised Facebook Class A (FB) Position by $309,756

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 58.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 64,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 174,792 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, up from 110,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 7,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Facebook Publishes Enforcement Numbers for the First Time; 22/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Facebook’s Zuckerberg and Sandberg can’t be trusted to handle data leak fallout; 16/04/2018 – Delete Facebook, Drink More Beer; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: GOVERNANCE AT FB WITH ONE SOLE OWNER ISN’T GOOD; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Small Courtesy for Zuckerberg as Hearing Begins?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 1.50M shares. Westwood Management Il stated it has 401,487 shares or 9.08% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 81,481 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments stated it has 2,354 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability owns 6.32M shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.44% or 25.68 million shares. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 2.56% stake. 41,594 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Jcic Asset Inc has invested 2.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Management & Equity Inc reported 2.33 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 3,719 shares. 1,510 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Management Limited Liability. Natixis has invested 3.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Natl Communications Tx owns 1.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 173,751 shares. Capstone Financial holds 0.06% or 1,937 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10,963 shares to 9,530 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 39,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,282 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.