Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Premier Asset Managment Lifted Its Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Price Declined; Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Cut Holding as Stock Value Declined

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 27,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 172,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 144,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 357,020 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70 million, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $181.02. About 530,723 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02 million for 16.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,840 shares to 57,966 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,770 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).