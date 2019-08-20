Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.26 Million; Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) Shareholder Fdx Advisors Upped Position by $654,374

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 17,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.16. About 695,860 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (BT) by 114.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 46,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 40,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 1.58M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 23.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 19/03/2018 – BT Group PLC To Close Defined Benefit Pension Scheme; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – REPORTED REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 3% FOR QUARTER. UNDERLYING 4 REVENUE DOWN 1% FOR YEAR AND 1.4% FOR QUARTER; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q EBITDA GBP1.96B; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – BTPS WILL RETAIN A 29.5 PERCENT SHARE IN HERMES AND WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN HERMES’ STRATEGIES AS A CLIENT; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREEMENT WITH CWU PROVIDES PAY CERTAINTY FOR BT AND ITS TEAM MEMBERS UNTIL APRIL 2020; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- DECIDED NOT TO REGULATE PRICES OF OPENREACH’S FASTEST WHOLESALE BROADBAND PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – BT receives informal interest in Openreach investment; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT JOINS FORCES WITH EUROPOL TO BUILD A SAFER CYBER SPACE; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – RECOVERY PLAN INCLUDES MATERIAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY BT TO SCHEME OF £4.5BN BY 30 JUNE 2020; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC 4Q Oper Pft GBP1.08B

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 1, 2019 : EOG, ED, MSI, SQ, ANET, HIG, MTD, PBA, BMRN, FTNT, GDDY, LNT – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates, View Up – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, IAC/InterActive, Fortinet, Tandem Diabetes and Cross Country – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,070 shares to 22,355 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 70,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 14,747 shares to 5,869 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,226 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BT Group maintains outlook as underlying earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1% – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why BT Group Stock Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BT Group Should Cut Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.