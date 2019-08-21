Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Karp Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.09 Million as Share Value Declined; Teradata Del Com (TDC) Share Value Declined While Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (TDC) by 45.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 93,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The hedge fund held 110,854 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, down from 204,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 532,873 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.58 TO $0.64; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 4036.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 13,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 1.11M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 22,566 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Com holds 6,773 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 49,855 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5,729 shares. Art Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 37,508 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,287 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 135,714 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 75,779 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,609 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 290,196 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 202,226 shares. Spectrum Management Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). American Century Companies Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 583,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (NYSE:TAP) by 7,201 shares to 16,741 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO).