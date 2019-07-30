Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Globeflex Capital LP Has Lowered Holding by $423,300 as Market Valuation Declined; Private Trust Co Position In Yum Brands (YUM) Was Has Boosted

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc. (YUM) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 4,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,106 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 819,948 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 40,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.96. About 1.92 million shares traded or 22.57% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.35% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.40 million shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,528 shares. Savings Bank has 9,510 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 334,713 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust owns 35,412 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Ims Mgmt invested in 0.99% or 12,168 shares. 3,239 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd. Art Advisors Ltd Liability owns 31,200 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 10,684 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Baldwin Inv Lc holds 0.29% or 9,805 shares. Washington Tru Communications reported 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer holds 233 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt holds 12,584 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.65% or 796,176 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Now McDonald’s Is Testing Robots in Its Kitchens – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yum China Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83M was sold by Gibbs David W. The insider Domier Tanya L bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Europe And Far East (EFA) by 11,779 shares to 29,999 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 12,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,340 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Total Bond Mkt (AGG).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for FTNT – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortinet: High-Growth Potential In SD-WAN – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of FTNT May 17th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Government of Canada Selects Fortinet to Secure Its Enterprise Perimeter Services – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zscaler Is A Stock To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.23M for 69.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 43,421 shares to 108,286 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 40,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).