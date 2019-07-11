Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Castleark Management Has Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $571,662

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 79.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 14,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 18,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.50 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $296.52. About 634,173 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $51.55 million for 67.54 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 110,530 shares to 195,300 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 126,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.71 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.