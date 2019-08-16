Fortinet (FTNT) Holder Atria Investments Has Lifted Holding; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Has Lowered Stake by $358,720

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 8,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 16,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 8,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 382,908 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $231.44. About 439,990 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet (FTNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fortinet: A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avnet’s (AVT) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group (ZG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,290 shares to 1,530 shares, valued at $873,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,276 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Make a Move on Big Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Q2 Results Show Resilience – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.39% or 453,664 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest stated it has 45,416 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 3,885 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chilton Invest Co Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,872 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 4,936 shares in its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 8,817 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 80 were reported by Capital Guardian Trust. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 106,727 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 4,484 shares. 5,093 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Everence Mngmt reported 4,456 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4,685 shares to 11,701 shares, valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).