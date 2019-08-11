Fortinet Com (FTNT) Market Value Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Raised Stake; Holder Oz Management LP Lifted Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) Stake

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (FTNT) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 8,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 16,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Fortinet Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 175.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 58,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 135,467 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Outdoor Potty Area for Dogs (LGI-2553); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 09/04/2018 – Game Simulating Soccer Competition lnvented LGI-2238; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Perspiration Guard for Itching, Burning, Rash and Chaffing Between Buttocks (LGI-1892); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 22/04/2018 – DJ LGI Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGIH); 20/03/2018 – LGI Homes Opens New Section in Honey Farms Community; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 43,097 shares to 55,741 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,072 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGIH shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) or 1.17 million shares. Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 10,801 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 246,703 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0% or 15,458 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.17% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 61,048 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Int Group holds 0% or 13,992 shares. Hodges Capital accumulated 0.07% or 11,631 shares. 1.04 million are held by Epoch Invest. Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 12,926 shares. 1.43M were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe Commerce Lc. Driehaus Cap Limited Com reported 0.59% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Arizona State Retirement reported 28,723 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 130,893 shares.

