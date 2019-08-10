Forterra Inc. (FRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)

Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) have been rivals in the General Building Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.30 N/A -0.44 0.00 Masonite International Corporation 53 0.59 N/A 2.73 19.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2%

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. Its rival Masonite International Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 1.7 respectively. Masonite International Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forterra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Forterra Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.75, and a -2.74% downside potential. On the other hand, Masonite International Corporation’s potential upside is 27.43% and its consensus target price is $64.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Masonite International Corporation is looking more favorable than Forterra Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 100%. About 0.7% of Forterra Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Masonite International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87% Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89%

For the past year Forterra Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Masonite International Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Masonite International Corporation beats Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.