Forterra Inc. (FRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Both Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) compete on a level playing field in the General Building Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -0.44 0.00 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 4 0.94 N/A 0.26 14.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forterra Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0.00% 13.5% 12.5%

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. Its rival Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.1 and 8 respectively. Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forterra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Forterra Inc. and Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Forterra Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 4.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98% of Forterra Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Forterra Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. 6.73% 34.94% 11.6% 7.51% -32.37% 56.12% Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. -1.87% 2.22% -10.68% 9.52% 6.1% -0.81%

For the past year Forterra Inc. had bullish trend while Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. beats Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.