Forterra Inc. (FRTA) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are General Building Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.28 N/A -0.44 0.00 Masonite International Corporation 53 0.57 N/A 2.73 19.56

Table 1 highlights Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Masonite International Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. are 2.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation has 2.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forterra Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Masonite International Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$5.5 is Forterra Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.50%. Meanwhile, Masonite International Corporation’s average target price is $64.67, while its potential upside is 32.66%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Masonite International Corporation is looking more favorable than Forterra Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Forterra Inc. and Masonite International Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 100%. 0.7% are Forterra Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Masonite International Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87% Masonite International Corporation -0.37% -0.45% 0.89% -3.35% -21.15% 18.89%

For the past year Forterra Inc. has stronger performance than Masonite International Corporation

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.