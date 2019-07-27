Forterra Inc. (FRTA) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98% of Forterra Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.47% of all General Building Materials’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Forterra Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Forterra Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Forterra Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Forterra Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.07 2.52 2.55

Forterra Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $9, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. The rivals have a potential upside of 45.05%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that Forterra Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Forterra Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. 6.73% 34.94% 11.6% 7.51% -32.37% 56.12% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year Forterra Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forterra Inc. are 2.6 and 1.1. Competitively, Forterra Inc.’s rivals have 2.76 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forterra Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forterra Inc.

Dividends

Forterra Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Forterra Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.