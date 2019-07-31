Forterra, Inc. (FRTA) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Enerplus (ERF) SI Decreased By 10.21%

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) had a decrease of 10.21% in short interest. ERF’s SI was 5.19M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.21% from 5.79 million shares previously. With 538,800 avg volume, 10 days are for Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s short sellers to cover ERF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 1.22 million shares traded or 46.76% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 28.05% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM

Analysts expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to report $0.03 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. FRTA’s profit would be $1.93 million giving it 55.42 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $-0.39 EPS previously, Forterra, Inc.’s analysts see -107.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 129,918 shares traded. Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has declined 32.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical FRTA News: 14/03/2018 – FORTERRA PLC – FY PRO FORMA REVENUE 331.0 MLN POUNDS VS 294.5 MLN POUNDS; 21/05/2018 – FORTERRA: WOODFORD DISCLOSES 15.99% VOTING RIGHTS VS 17.97%; 04/04/2018 – Forterra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Forterra 4Q Net $43.2M; 30/04/2018 – Forterra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FORTERRA SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA $50M TO $58M, EST. $56.8M; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: FORTERRA 4Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – FORTERRA 4Q ADJ EPS 0.67C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23.86C; 08/05/2018 – FORTERRA 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forterra Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRTA)

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $427.59 million. It also makes structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural gas and crude oil in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.54 billion. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas.