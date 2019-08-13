Forte Capital Upped Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) as Market Valuation Declined; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $30.85 Million

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 2.17 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 876,927 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,765 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny accumulated 134,631 shares. Stanley invested in 17,815 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.74 million shares. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Shell Asset Communication invested in 91,415 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 0.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 359,101 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 17,291 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.20 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank holds 0.76% or 118,730 shares. Old Dominion Management holds 2.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,132 shares. Choate Advsrs invested 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0.21% or 961,249 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil has invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Trust holds 0.54% or 39,739 shares in its portfolio.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34M shares to 18.34 million shares, valued at $1.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,246 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.