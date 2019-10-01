Forte Capital Trimmed Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $365,400; Horseman Capital Management LTD Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Stock Price Rose

Forte Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,060 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21M, down from 24,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 1.50 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 60.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 12,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $225.66. About 20.76M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 23/04/2018 – Apple sensor supplier AMS warns of second-quarter slowdown; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 370 shares to 5,540 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth owns 58,121 shares for 2.2% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 38,519 shares. Courage Miller Prtn Limited holds 2,872 shares. 12,595 were accumulated by Pettee. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.62% stake. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oak Associate Ltd Oh holds 186,891 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,108 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc holds 19,130 shares. Leisure Capital holds 3.72% or 21,370 shares in its portfolio. Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,865 shares. 5,000 are held by Trellus Mgmt. Whalerock Point Ptnrs holds 4.44% or 39,263 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 2.59% or 5.88 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 6,950 shares to 63,395 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 14.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.