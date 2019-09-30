Forte Capital Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $365,400; Jabil Inc. (JBL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Forte Capital Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Forte Capital Llc sold 5,800 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Forte Capital Llc holds 19,060 shares with $1.21M value, down from 24,860 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 3.12M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List

Among 4 analysts covering Jabil (NYSE:JBL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Jabil has $4000 highest and $3400 lowest target. $36.25’s average target is 0.95% above currents $35.91 stock price. Jabil had 7 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 29. Argus Research maintained Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Buy” rating. See Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $36.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $35.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 19,000 shares valued at $1.16M was bought by Humphries Brian.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 48.91 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 486,943 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc has invested 1.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Advisory Lc holds 8,081 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 104,916 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Asset holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 5,784 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 18,000 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 2.15% or 17,850 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 63,085 shares. Addenda accumulated 76,331 shares. Peapack Gladstone has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nordea Mngmt holds 9.84 million shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Echo Street Capital Management Ltd accumulated 34,125 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Forte Capital Llc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 3,631 shares to 24,784 valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 6,998 shares and now owns 42,180 shares. The Trade Desk Inc was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 17.22% above currents $60.09 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 23 report. UBS downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, August 2 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Jabil’s (NYSE:JBL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jabil Earnings: JBL Stock Jumps 5% on Q4 Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jabil Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Jabil cites workforce for local expansion decision – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fresh Del Monte Produce, Myriad Genetics, and Jabil Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.91. About 1.36 million shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q Rev $4.75B-$5.05B; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 30/05/2018 – JABIL INC – UNIT JABIL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS JOINED AMAZON DASH REPLENISHMENT SERVICE (DRS) SOLUTION PROVIDERS PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B; 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Realizes Distributed Manufacturing Vision with New Additive Manufacturing Network; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Expands in Israel with the Opening of Optics Technology Innovation Center; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Expects to ‘Approach’ $21B of Revenue for the Yea