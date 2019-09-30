Forte Capital Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $398,886; Capital Advisors Decreased Stake in Continental Resources (CLR) by $3.09 Million

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 5,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 79,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 470,878 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 6,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,180 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 35,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.83. About 2.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 8 are held by Alphamark Limited Liability Company. 5,800 were accumulated by Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 472,809 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 27,858 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation accumulated 71,682 shares. Citadel Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 534,871 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated owns 73,320 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv holds 0.01% or 40,225 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 89,655 shares. Principal Finance Gp Inc holds 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 8,233 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). 47,000 were reported by Credit Invs Ltd Company. Creative Planning reported 8,708 shares stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.51 million activity. The insider Hamm Harold bought 93,000 shares worth $3.97 million.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 184,627 shares to 239,761 shares, valued at $10.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $213.41 million for 13.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Llc accumulated 11.46 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Llc invested in 0.95% or 1.84M shares. Skba Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 263,750 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 3,661 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 95,492 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,819 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 26.77 million shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Shine Inv Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 148,022 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Limited Co reported 147,817 shares. Fagan Assocs Incorporated invested 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dt Investment Partners Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 96,167 shares. Park Circle Co holds 800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1,477 shares.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $313.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 7,073 shares to 191,509 shares, valued at $21.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,315 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).