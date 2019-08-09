Forte Capital Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Raised by $433,125; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Smart Portfolios Raised Its Position by $391,017

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.39 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 782,765 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees 1Q EPS $1.18-EPS $1.25; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10 million and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei has 318,874 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Psagot Investment House Limited has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,020 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.35% or 51,346 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc reported 22,204 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 178,544 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 768,846 shares in its portfolio. Kistler, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Dynamic Capital Mngmt holds 0.99% or 2,615 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt invested in 2,588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,506 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 28,525 shares. Nomura Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Smart Portfolios Llc, which manages about $139.37M and $118.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 21,187 shares to 107,014 shares, valued at $6.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 9,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 571 shares, and cut its stake in Lattice Strategies Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence National Bank Na holds 40,610 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc reported 11,916 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Kahn Brothers Grp De holds 4,148 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. Advsr Capital Management Ltd Company has 15,443 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 17,372 are held by Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt. Meyer Handelman reported 1.75% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 23,433 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn invested in 10,179 shares. Amg Trust Savings Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 8,188 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Biondo Advisors Ltd holds 1.44% or 46,164 shares. Penobscot accumulated 29,988 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 827 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.